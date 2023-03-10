ADVERTISEMENT

Cow trapped inside drainage rescued in Coimbatore

March 10, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A fire brigade cutting concrete slab to rescue a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Friday rescued a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Sowripalayam in the city on Friday. According to the Fire Services, the Coimbatore south fire station received a call around 9 a.m. on Friday, alerting about a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Velankanni Nagar at Sowripalayam. On the instructions of District Fire Officer P. Annadurai, a team comprising station officer P. Sivaraj, special station officers (SSO) Ganesan and Murugaiyan (SSO-Transport) rushed to the spot. Using power tools, fire brigades cut a concrete slab and rescued the cow which according to its owner was missing from Thursday evening. The alert came from a passerby who noticed the cow which was protruding its head through a gap in the slabs. Residents of Velankanni Nagar lauded the fire brigades for their swift intervention to save the animal in distress. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / animal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US