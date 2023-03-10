HamberMenu
Cow trapped inside drainage rescued in Coimbatore

March 10, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A fire brigade cutting concrete slab to rescue a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Friday rescued a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Sowripalayam in the city on Friday. According to the Fire Services, the Coimbatore south fire station received a call around 9 a.m. on Friday, alerting about a cow that got trapped inside a drainage at Velankanni Nagar at Sowripalayam. On the instructions of District Fire Officer P. Annadurai, a team comprising station officer P. Sivaraj, special station officers (SSO) Ganesan and Murugaiyan (SSO-Transport) rushed to the spot. Using power tools, fire brigades cut a concrete slab and rescued the cow which according to its owner was missing from Thursday evening. The alert came from a passerby who noticed the cow which was protruding its head through a gap in the slabs. Residents of Velankanni Nagar lauded the fire brigades for their swift intervention to save the animal in distress. 

