Cow killed in attack by elephants at Talavadi

19 January 2022 17:42 IST

A cow was killed in an attack by two wild elephants at Talavadi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Puttusitha (60) of Mallankuzhi village has three cows that were kept at the shed at the backyard of the house.

Two elephants from Jerahalli Forest Range entered the village and damaged the cow shed. On hearing the sound, Puttasitha came out of the house and found the cow dead. He raised an alarm and villagers chased the elephants into forests.

Villagers said that since crops are in the harvesting stage, wild elephants frequently invade their crops and caused extensive damage in the past one week. They wanted the trenches to be dug and maintained properly so that wild elements do not enter their village. They also wanted compensation for the death of the cow.