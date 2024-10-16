ADVERTISEMENT

Cow injured in attack by tiger

Published - October 16, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A cow was injured in a tiger attack late on Tuesday.

Chinraj (58), a farmer residing in Pudupeerkavu near Bhavanisagar in Erode, had tied his four cows on his farmland, situated near the forest, for grazing. Later, hearing their screams, Chinraj and other local villagers rushed to the spot and found a tiger attacking one of his cows. Upon noticing them, the tiger fled into the forest. Veterinary doctors from the Forest Department are providing treatment to the injured cow, and the Department has decided to install cameras to monitor the tiger and place a cage to capture it.

