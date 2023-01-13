ADVERTISEMENT

Cow injured during an operation to capture Karuppan elephant in Talavadi Hills

January 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A cow sustained injuries after it was attacked by a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, during an operation to capture it and fix a radio collar on it in Talavadi Hills here in the early hours of Friday.

The elephant did not venture out of Akkurjorai forest area in Jerahalli forest range of Hasanur division on January 10 and 11. Elephant tracking teams of the Forest Department spotted the elephant at Eripuram area in Talavadi forest range at 9 p.m. on January 12.

Forest range officers, veterinarians and forest staff were informed who arrived at Eripuram and Malkuthipuram Thotti areas. The teams monitored the elephant movement till 5.30 a.m. and steps were taken to capture it. But, the elephant left Malkuthipuram Thotti during which it attacked the cow and entered the forest area. Two teams continue to monitor the elephant movement even as officials are hopeful of capturing it on Saturday morning.

Over 120 staff were involved in the ‘Operation Black’ to capture the elephant that was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop-raiding for the last one year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also, three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, which were brought from Annamalai Tiger Reserve, and three earthmovers were kept ready at the base camp. Drones were also used to track the elephant during the day time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US