Cow injured during an operation to capture Karuppan elephant in Talavadi Hills

January 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A cow sustained injuries after it was attacked by a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, during an operation to capture it and fix a radio collar on it in Talavadi Hills here in the early hours of Friday.

The elephant did not venture out of Akkurjorai forest area in Jerahalli forest range of Hasanur division on January 10 and 11. Elephant tracking teams of the Forest Department spotted the elephant at Eripuram area in Talavadi forest range at 9 p.m. on January 12.

Forest range officers, veterinarians and forest staff were informed who arrived at Eripuram and Malkuthipuram Thotti areas. The teams monitored the elephant movement till 5.30 a.m. and steps were taken to capture it. But, the elephant left Malkuthipuram Thotti during which it attacked the cow and entered the forest area. Two teams continue to monitor the elephant movement even as officials are hopeful of capturing it on Saturday morning.

Over 120 staff were involved in the ‘Operation Black’ to capture the elephant that was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop-raiding for the last one year.

Also, three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, which were brought from Annamalai Tiger Reserve, and three earthmovers were kept ready at the base camp. Drones were also used to track the elephant during the day time.

