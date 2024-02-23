GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cow elephant, calf damage house near Coimbatore

February 23, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Damage caused by a female elephant and its calf at Sappanimadai near Semmedu in Coimbatore district on Thursday night.

Damage caused by a female elephant and its calf at Sappanimadai near Semmedu in Coimbatore district on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A female elephant and its calf damaged a house near Semmedu in Coimbatore district on Thursday night.

The Forest Department said that the mother-calf duo damaged the house at Sappanimadai near Semmedu. The area falls under Boluvampatti forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The two elephants damaged a house in search of rice. The residents of the house managed to escape before the elephants struck at it. Later, the elephants damaged a farmhouse and scattered cattle feed.

According to the Forest Department officials, the two elephants came to the Boluvampatti valley from the adjacent Thadagam valley, where they had caused extensive damage to houses and properties.

The two elephants had damaged several houses in Pannimadai village and other places, including Kathir Naickenpalayam, before shifting their base to Boluvampatti range.

Officials said that the two elephants were camping near Karunya Nagar on Friday, and efforts were being taken to prevent them from entering human habitations.

Adequate number of staff were deployed to drive the two elephants back in to the forest, they said.

