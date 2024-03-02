Cow dies after chewing country-made bomb in Erode district

March 02, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - ERODE

A cow owned by a farmer in Diginarai village, Talavadi, Erode district, suffered serious injuries and died after its mouth was blown off when it chewed a country-made explosive that poachers had placed at a forest on Friday.

The cow was owned by Thayappa, 61, and was grazing on a plot land near the forest when it chewed on the explosive. The injured cow was taken to a veterinary hospital. However, it died.

Village residents said the explosive ‘avuttukai’ was used by poachers as bait to kill wild boar. They urged the Forest Department and the police to take action against the poachers.

