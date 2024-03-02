GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cow dies after chewing country-made bomb in Erode district

Village residents said the country bomb had been placed by poachers, and urged Forest Department staff to take action

March 02, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A cow owned by a farmer in Diginarai village, Talavadi, Erode district, suffered serious injuries and died after its mouth was blown off when it chewed a country-made explosive that poachers had placed at a forest on Friday.

The cow was owned by Thayappa, 61, and was grazing on a plot land near the forest when it chewed on the explosive. The injured cow was taken to a veterinary hospital. However, it died.

Village residents said the explosive ‘avuttukai’ was used by poachers as bait to kill wild boar. They urged the Forest Department and the police to take action against the poachers.

Related Topics

Erode / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.