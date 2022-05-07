COVID UPDATE
Krishnagiri recorded no fresh case on Saturday, and one person is currently infected in the district . The total number of COVID infections in the district as of date stood at 59,636.
Dharmapuri recorded no fresh cases and the total number of infections in the district as of date stood at 36,191.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.