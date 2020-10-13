Coimbatore

COVID-19webinar held

Field Outreach Bureau, Coimbatore, and Press Information Bureau, Chennai, organised a webinar on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Jan Andolan for COVID-19’ on Monday.

Former Union Minister of State for Tourism and Rajya Sabha MP Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam said that the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB) initiative was aimed at “maintaining and adopting the rich heritage, culture, customs and traditions of each State.”

Regarding the ‘Jan Andolan for COVID-19’ initiative launched recently to ensure COVID-19 precautionary measures, Mr. Kannanthanam said that the public must support it from the ground level, according to a press release.

A. Vimala, Professor and Head of Department of Extension and Career Guidance, Bharathiar University, said that the university was conducting various online activities to “strengthen the idea of EBSB,” the press release added.

