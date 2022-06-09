COVID-19 vaccination camp at 3,194 locations in Erode on June 12

A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in which the district administration planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people will be held at 3,194 locations across the district on June 12.

In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Students aged above 12 years and people above 18 years could receive their first or second dose while frontline workers and persons above 60 years who had received both their doses could receive precaution dose.

A total of 4,260 workers and 66 vehicles would be deployed for the process on Sunday across the district. Since the Omicron variant was spreading fast, people were asked to utilise the camp to protect them from the virus, the release said.