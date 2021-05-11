COVID-19| With 2,650 new cases, Coimbatore’s tally crosses one lakh

Toll rises to 793 with 19 more deaths; 17 die in Salem

Coimbatore district on Tuesday crossed the one-lakh mark in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The 2,650 new cases reported on Tuesday took the district’s tally to 1,00,546.

Nineteen more COVID-19 patients died between May 7 and 10, raising the toll in the district to 793.

A total of 1,723 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday.

The Health Department said 708 beds for COVID-19 treatment, including two ICU beds and 19 beds with oxygen supply, remained vacant in different hospitals in the district as of Tuesday evening. And, 276 beds were vacant in COVID Care Centres.

Tiruppur district reported 584 new cases. The district had 3,912 active cases of the disease and 330 persons recovered as of Tuesday. The district’s death toll increased to 261 after five more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals between May 8 and 10.

The Health Department said 255 beds for COVID-19 treatment in different hospitals in the district remained vacant as of Tuesday evening.

Mill sealed

A spinning mill at Senapathipalayam near Kangeyam in the district was sealed on Tuesday after 27 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Seven employees were shifted to a government hospital at Karur.

Erode district reported 925 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 28,384. While 547 persons were discharged, 4,421 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 177.

Salem district reported 475 fresh positive cases and 17 deaths. A total of 745 persons who were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 Care Centres were discharged after recovery on Monday. Namakkal district reported 372 new cases and two deaths.

Krishnagiri recorded 478 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally so far to 19,734. While 3,358 persons are undergoing treatment, 110 persons were discharged after treatment on Tuesday. Dharmapuri recorded 193 fresh cases that raised the district’s tally so far to 12,087. One person died of the infection. While 140 persons were discharged, the number of active cases on Tuesday was 1662.

In the Nilgiris, 170 persons tested positive on Tuesday. The district has had 11,289 cases so far. With three more deaths, the toll rose to 56. Totally, 912 persons are undergoing treatment.