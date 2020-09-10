Coimbatore

COVID-19 victim’s body buried amid security

The body of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was buried at a graveyard near a lake in Anthiyur amid tight police protection after villagers opposed burial at her native village.

The victim, a native of Palakuttai in Anthiyur, had cough and fever and was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After she tested positive, her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur on Wednesday where she died. The villagers opposed to burying the body in her native and efforts by the health and revenue officials to pacify them failed.

Later, the officials in consultation with the police took the body to a graveyard at Peri Eri and buried it in the night. Police picketing were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2020 10:56:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-victims-body-buried-amid-security/article32575553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story