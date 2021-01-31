COVID-19 vaccines for frontline workers is a gift, says Tamilisai

Coimbatore

31 January 2021 23:28 IST

Administration of COVID-19 vaccines to the frontline workers is not an experiment on them, but a gift for them, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Vaccines are being administered to the frontline workers as a token of gratitude for their work in COVID-19 management, she said.

“Doctors, nurses, paramedics, conservancy workers and police are given the vaccines first because they worked as the frontline warriors. To the question why others and politicians are not receiving the vaccines first, I must say that it is because the vaccines are given to the frontline workers as a gift,” Ms. Soundararajan told journalists after visiting Subramaniya Swami Temple at Marudhamalai here on Sunday.

According to her, administering Indian made COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers apart from exporting them to many developing countries was a great achievement for India. Lauding Central government's COVID-19 management, she said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana proved their mettle in combating the pandemic.

The Telangana Governor visited Perur Patteeswarar Temple earlier in the day and attended a private function in the evening before leaving Coimbatore.