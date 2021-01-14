COVID-19 vaccine vials reach Coimbatore

A consignment of 73,200 vials of Covishield vaccine allotted for four districts reached Coimbatore on Wednesday.
The consignment contained 40,600 vials for Coimbatore, 13,800 for Erode, 13,500 for Tiruppur and 5,300 for the Nilgiris districts.
Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials received the vaccine consignment which came from Chennai by road.
According to Mr. Kumar, doses allotted for other districts were sent in special vehicles.
The 40,600 vials received for the district will be stored in 107 cold chain points.
There are 10 vaccination centres in the district namely the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, PSG Hospitals, Karpagam Medical College Hospital, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Government hospitals at Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Sulur, primary health centres at Nallatipalayam and Karamadai.
On the inaugural day on January 16, a total of 500 health workers will be administered the vaccine in five centres, with each centre vaccinating 100 workers.
