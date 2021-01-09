COVID-19 vaccine dry run held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

Trial run: Dean P. Kalidas (second left) supervising the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Coimbatore

09 January 2021 00:03 IST

Details of healthcare workers registered in CoWIN online portal

The Health Department conducted the second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination at five sites across Coimbatore district on Friday.

A total of 125 healthcare workers participated as dummy beneficiaries in the dry run held at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Government Hospital at Mettupalayam, Karpagam Medical College and Hospital, Primary Health Centre at Nallattipalayam near Kinathukadavu and Primary Health Centre at Samathur near Pollachi.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar said that the details of the healthcare workers were registered in the CoWIN online portal, which was introduced by the Central government for the vaccination process. This is the second dry run conducted in the district after January 2, he said.

More than 30,000 healthcare workers are estimated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the district, Dr. Kumar said.

At CMCH, Dean P. Kalidas supervised the dry run. He told reporters that 3,314 healthcare workers comprising doctors, staff nurses, paramedical workers and technicians would be registered in the CoWIN portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from CMCH.

Dr. Kalidas said that the vaccine would be administered to 100 beneficiaries a day as per the protocol issued by the Central government.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, the dry run was held at the Government Medical College Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre at T.S.K. Colony and at a private hospital in Poyampalayam, Government Hospital at Udumalpet and Primary Health Centre at Pongalur.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said that the planning and implementation of the dry run was successful in the district.