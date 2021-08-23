COVID-19 vaccination to be done 24x7 in govt. hospitals in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 August 2021 00:03 IST

Starting August 23, COVID-19 vaccination would be done 24x7 in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and government hospitals, said a release from district administration.

Round-the-clock vaccination would also be done at upgraded block primary health centres for feeding mothers and differently abled, the release said and appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity.

Thus far 20.20 lakh persons have been vaccinated in the district that has a population of 38 lakh.

