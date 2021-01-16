COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in districts

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan (centre) inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination programme at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Saturday. M. GOVARTHAN

16 January 2021 23:44 IST

Healthcare and frontline workers to be vaccinated in the first phase

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers was launched in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts on Saturday.

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja and District Collector K.Megraj started the vaccination drive at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

The drive was also launched at Rasipuram and Tiruchengode government hospitals.

According to health officials, arrangements were made to vaccinate 100 persons at each centre. As many as 7,916 healthcare workers have registered in the ‘CoWIN online’ portal. Resident Medical Officer of Namakkal Medical College Hospital Kanappan received the first vaccine shot at the Hospital.

Minister Saroja said that the vaccine was safe and would improve immunity in individuals.

The district received 8,700 Covishield doses for the programme. Shantha Arulmozhi, Dean of the Hospital, T.K.Chitra, Joint Director of Health Services, S.Somasundaram, Deputy Director and other senior officials were present.

Salem

In Salem, District Collector S.A.Raman launched the COVID-19 immunisation drive at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. P.Kalaivani, Assistant Professor, Radiology department , received the first vaccine shot at the Hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services R.Selvakumar said that 20,794 healthcare workers had registered in Salem health district, including 12,177 persons from private facilities, and 4,524 persons had registered in Attur health district.

Dr. Selvakumar said that 22,900 doses of vaccine have been allotted for the Salem district and 4,900 doses for Attur.

Besides Salem GH, the vaccine was administered at the government hospitals in Mettur, Edappadi, Attur, Omalur and Government Upgraded Primary Health Centres in Thamampatti, Thalaivasal, Panamaruthupatti, Magudanchavadi, Konganapuram, Kadayampatti and Karipatti PHC.

P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, R.Malarvizhi Vallal, Joint Director of Health Services, R.Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, J.Nirmalson, Nodal Officer for vaccine administration here were present.

Erode

A total of 99 volunteers from the health department were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at five centres across the district here on Saturday.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated the drive at the District Headquarters Hospital in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan and MLAs. Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan inaugurated the drive at the Government Hospital in Bhavani. A total of 13,800 Covishield vaccines had arrived in the district and were stored at the 86 cold chain points (CCPs).

On the first day, 99 volunteers who had registered in the CoWIN portal were administered vaccines at Erode GH, Government Hospitals at Gobichettipalayam and Bhavani, Siruvalur Primary Health Centre and at Care 24 private hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that the department had planned to vaccinate 100 persons a day in each centre from January 18. Healthcare workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated in the first phase, while persons above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions would be covered in the second phase. Common people would be vaccinated in the third phase .

Krishnagiri

Sixty-one persons were vaccinated at three centres in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

This included 10 persons at the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, 47 at the Hosur government hospital and four at the upgraded primary health centre in Kaveripattinam.

Dharmapuri

A total of 102 persons were vaccinated at four centres in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

The number of persons vaccinated was far lower than the targeted and anticipated numbers. Of these, 47 persons were vaccinated at the Government medical college hospital in Dharmapuri, 20 persons at Harur government hospital, three persons at Pennagaram government hospital, and 32 persons at Morappur upgraded primary health centre.