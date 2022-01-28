COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Nilgiris on Saturday

A mega-vaccination drive will be held in the Nilgiris on Saturday. People who are yet to get inoculated against COVID-19 have been urged to get the vaccine during the drive.

A release from the district administration stated that vaccination camps would be held in 294 places across the Nilgiris, with 1,024 health department staff being used to administer the vaccines in a safe and effective manner.

Person above the age of 18, who were eligible for the vaccine, could get vaccinated at the camps.

The district administration appealed to residents, who had pre-existing medical conditions, and who were yet to receive either the first or second dose of the vaccine to make use of the vaccination camps.

In the Nilgiris, 5.41 lakh people had received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5.16 lakh people had received the second dose so far, the district administration stated.

Tribal people

The district administration ensured that tribali communities, whose members were at high-risk from COVID-19 and were exhibiting vaccine-hesitancy, were fully vaccinated. The district also became the first in the State to ensure that all eligible adults received the first dose of the vaccine.

The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith, earlier this week, said that due to the high uptake of the vaccine, even people who were testing positive for COVID-19 in the district were exhibiting only mild symptoms, or were asymptomatic and not requiring hospitalisation.