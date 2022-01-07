COVID-19 vaccination drive in Nilgiris today

It will be held at 240 locations across the district

A COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held across the Nilgiris district on January 8 (Saturday).

In a press release, the district administration stated that the drive would be held at 240 locations across the district. Twenty mobile units would travel to interior villages to ensure that people have a chance to get vaccinated on Saturday.

Each camp would have four health department staff, and over 1,000 staff would take part in the drive on Saturday. Residents above the age of 18 can get vaccinated in any of the 240 vaccination centres, the press release added.

The Nilgiris was the first district in the State to get its entire population administered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, residents have also been convinced to get the second dose of the vaccine. So far, 5.02 lakh people, or 95 percent of the district’s eligible population have received the second dose, officials said.

The district administration has urged people with co-morbidities, who are at greater risk from getting seriously ill if they contract COVID-19, to get vaccinated at the camp on Saturday.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted among people who have pre-existing conditions to ensure that they get vaccinated, the Health Department officials said.