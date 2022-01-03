COVID-19 vaccination commences for 15-18 age group in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

As 1.61 lakh beneficiaries in 671 schools in the 15-18 age group were identified for COVID-19 vaccination in Coimbatore district, arrangements to vaccinate 16,000 students in 83 schools were made on Monday, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

He inaugurated the vaccination drive at Mani Higher Secondary School, a government-aided school in Pappanaickenpalayam, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the Health Department and the Corporation have “provided adequate awareness” to the students regarding the importance of vaccination and that the vaccines will be administered only after the consent of the students. The chances of adverse side-effects among school students after administration of Covaxin are low, but the schools have been instructed to allow students to take leaves “on a case-by-case basis” if any side-effects following vaccination were reported by students, Mr. Sameeran said.

The 69-year-old man, who was found to have contracted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, has recovered and is currently under home quarantine, he said. “We have traced all his contacts, but there have been no positive cases, so far,” the Collector added.

Swab samples of 19 international travellers, who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent from Coimbatore to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai for whole genomic sequencing and no new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Coimbatore district after the first case, he noted.

Around 33 dengue cases have been confirmed in Coimbatore district, so far, and no increase was detected from the previous year's count, he said.

Dengue hotspots have been identified in the district such as a few locations in Chettipalayam and Pollachi, where dengue prevention works have been intensified. Around 2,000 domestic breeding checkers, including 900 in Corporation limits, have been roped in for the district, according to Mr. Sameeran.

Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Monday inaugurated the vaccination drive at the Government Higher Secondary School in Veerapandi within Corporation limits.

A release said that 1,15,300 students will be administered Covaxin doses under this drive in the district. Officials from Health Department along with School Education Department along with volunteers will be engaged for the drive. District Collector S. Vineeth, Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh and other officials participated in the event.

Care centre at Codissia

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) M.V. Ramesh Babu announced on Monday that two halls at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore will be converted into COVID-19 care centres with a capacity of around 700 beds.

He said that Hall D and Hall E will be converted and officials, including Mr. Sameeran and Mr. Sunkara, inspected the preliminary works. The Collector also inspected the Government Arts College building, the other CCC to be set up and advised officials to re-create the triage facility at the Corporation Community Hall at Ramanathapuram.