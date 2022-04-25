COVID-19 vaccination camps for Erode school students on April 28

The district administration will conduct COVID-19 vaccination camps for school students in the age group of 12 to 18 on April 28.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, in a release, said students in the age group of 12 to 15 were administered first dose (44,710 doses) and second dose (13,368) while students in the age group of 15 to 18 were administered first dose (89,373 doses) and second dose (77,321).

Special camps would be held in schools to administer both the first and second doses of vaccine. The release asked students to cooperate with the administration and help prevent the outbreak of the fourth COVID-19 wave in the district.