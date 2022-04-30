COVID-19 vaccination camp organised in districts

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited camps set up as part of COVID-19 mega vaccination drive here on Saturday.

As many as 368 COVID-19 vaccination camps were set up as part of the drive in Namakkal. A total of 210 doctors, 430 nurses, 1,600 anganwadi workers, 1,400 volunteers, 415 trainee nurses, 265 trainee health inspectors and 1,400 teachers were involved in the camp. The Collector inspected camps set up at Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Ernapuram, Marukalampatti panchayat, Velakoundampatti and a few other places.

In Salem, Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the camps set up at various places. The Mayor also got administered with precaution dose of vaccine at Kumarasamipatti primary health centre. The vaccination drive was conducted at 200 centres in the Corporation limits.