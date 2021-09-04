COVID-19 vaccination camp inaugurated at Tiruppur Junction

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Tiruppur Corporation on Saturday inaugurated a vaccination camp for migrant workers at Tiruppur railway station.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, who inspected the camp, told mediapersons that nearly 500 migrant workers arrive at Tiruppur Junction through trains every day. “So far, we have only conducted tests for the migrant workers and now, we have started a vaccination camp,” he said. Those migrant workers who have not taken their vaccine can get vaccinated at the railway station now.

According to a press release, 3,21,741 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Tiruppur Corporation limits as of Saturday, which includes 1.6 lakh industrial workers, 1,055 differently abled beneficiaries, 2,308 pregnant women and 2,514 lactating mothers.

‘Token system to be withdrawn’

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar told The Hindu that the existing token system for COVID-19 vaccination in Tiruppur district will be withdrawn from Sunday to allow walk-in vaccination at all primary health centres.

He said that out of the target vaccination population of 20,77,095 in the district, nearly 48% or 9,95,093 beneficiaries have received the first dose and that the total vaccine coverage (including first and second doses) now stands at 11,84,398 or around 57%.

Around 35,000 beneficiaries are being vaccinated in the district every day, Dr. Kumar said. Migrant workers and industry workers will also be vaccinated in the camps from Sunday, he said, adding that senior citizens above 65 years of age, pregnant women, lactating mothers, school/college teachers and differently abled will be prioritised.

Collector issues warning

Collector S. Vineeth has warned the public not to organise any religious congregations till September 15 in the district to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

He organised a review meeting with officials on Saturday ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi on September 10 and Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8. No public celebrations must be organised for both the festivals and strict action will be taken against violators, the Collector said.