COVID-19 vaccination: 66.49% receive first dose in Namakkal

A total of 66.49% of the target population in Namakkal has received first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the district, District Collector Shreya P.Singh.

In a press release, Ms.Singh said that of the 13,84,300 people eligible for vaccination (those aged above 18) in the district, about 66.49% has received first dose. As many as 9,20,409 people have taken their first dose, and 3,20,302 people have received second dose.

Among those vaccinated, 8,066 pregnant women have taken their first dose and 437 have taken second dose, 9,818 lactating mothers have taken first dose and 538 mothers have taken both doses. A total of 8,323 differently-abled persons have taken first dose and 764 have taken both doses. In people with co-morbidities, 1,23,340 people have taken first dose and 49,059 have taken both doses.