COVID-19: units at SIDCO advised to provide masks to workers

On Thursday evening, as the country reported 30 cases of COVID-19, the Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association issued guidelines to its members, asking them to provide N95 masks and hand sanitisers to the employees and workers at the units.

The Association also urged its members to create awareness among its staff and workers and to keep the premises clean.

P. Nallathambi, president of the Association, told The Hindu the suggestions were given based on media reports on how wearing masks and using hand sanitisers can protect people from virus. The SIDCO estate at Kurichi here has nearly 250 units, employing 4,000 to 5,000 workers. The guidelines were for the units so that the managements can provide the masks and sanitisers to the workers. On Friday, a handful of industries had followed the guidelines, he said. One of the industry owners at the SIDCO estate said that with specific reference to gear for protection against COVID-19, wearing of masks was not necessary in general engineering or foundry units as the shopfloor workers spend most of the time in a surrounding of high temperature. Hence, hardly any industry was adopting these measures. Probably, those units that have controlled temperature for the shopfloor would have to adopt safety measures.

V. Perumal of Coimbatore District General Engineering and Mechanical Workers' Union (CITU) said that in Kerala, the State Government had taken up the task of providing protection gear to the workers and creating awareness about COVID-19. In Tamil Nadu, if such guidelines were issued, the State Government, the industrial association, or the industry should take up the responsibility. An industry will employ workers in all categories - permanent, temporary, casual, etc. Not all of them can afford to buy masks, he said.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the State was so far not affected by COVID-19. If such instructions were given to workers now, most of them are not likely to follow it. Even in micro units, workers generally used soap and washed their hands regularly even at the workplace because of the materials they handled.

R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, said, “In many units the workers do not use the safety gears, such as shoes or helmets.” So, it may not be possible to convince the workers in small and medium-scale units to use masks.

At the International Engineering Sourcing Show that went on in the city from March 4, and had a large number of overseas visitors, the organisers had given hand sanitisers to all and used disinfectants on the premises (CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex) regularly. What is needed is awareness among workers, staff and the employers on the virus, how it spreads, and the precautions that can be taken at the personal level, he said.