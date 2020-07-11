COVID-19 under control in Salem: Collector

District Collector S.A. Raman said that COVID-19 disease spread is under control in Salem and vigorous contact tracing is being done here.

Talking to presspersons after launching World Population Day events, Mr. Raman said that though over 100 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported over the past few days, the disease spread is under control in the district and vigorous contact tracing is being done. “Details of places and persons visited by the patient for 21 days is collected by interacting with the person and also based on details collected from their neighbourhood, necessary containment measures are taken”, he said.

He added that intensive testing is also being conducted in the district. A total of 59,149 samples have been tested till date and over 2,000 samples have been tested over the past two days. The Collector said that decision on collection of swab samples is taken based on advice of medical experts. There are 126 containment zones in the district and residences are being monitored.

Mr. Raman said that deaths due to COVID-19 disease is less in Salem and it could be prevented through early admission and early diagnosis. He added that fever camps are being conducted in congested areas in the district to check for ILI and SARI cases. The Collector launched the functioning of fever camps in corporation limits. According to a release, fever camps have been set up at 20 places in the corporation limits and there are 76 containment zones. Persons are checked for ILI and SARI symptoms and swab samples would be collected from those with symptoms.