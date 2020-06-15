COVID-19: two die in districts

Coimbatore

15 June 2020 08:46 IST

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, died here during the early hours of Sunday. This was the first COVID-19 related death reported in the district.

According to health officials, the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after her test results returned positive for the disease.

Officials said the patient had travelled to Velankanni recently and tests were conducted after she suffered from fever.

During contact tracing by health team, the patient’s husband, a sanitary worker with the Salem Corporation, and their two children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment at the hospital here.

According to city health officials, the funeral was conducted following COVID-19 protocol and the body was packed with double body cover and each layer was thoroughly disinfected. Officials said that the body was cremated and staff at the cremation centre were provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. The husband and two children of the deceased were allowed to attend the funeral wearing PPE and were taken back to the hospital.

City health officials said that extensive contact tracing is being conducted and persons in the neighbourhood have been provided with immunity-building concoction. Officials said that they are maintaining strict surveillance in the area.

In Krishnagiri, a 63-year-old armed forces veteran died due to COVID-19 during the late hours of Saturday. Health officials said the patient was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital on Saturday morning and his samples were collected for COVID-19 tests.

V. Govindan, Deputy Director of Health Services said, “the patient was undergoing treatment for chronic diabetes, hypertension and he died in the night. The patient came in contact with an affected person from Bengaluru who travelled to their neighbourhood to attend a funeral.

The results were received on Sunday and it turned positive. All safety protocols were followed in the funeral. The body was packed in a triple bag and was disinfected thoroughly.”

He added that six family members of the deceased have been quarantined and they all are asymptomatic.