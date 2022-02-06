COVID-19: two deaths, 397 fresh cases in Erode

Salem

06 February 2022 23:21 IST

A total of 397 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode on Sunday.

As per bulletin, the district had 6,448 active cases on Sunday.

Salem district reported 310 fresh cases. According to health officials, 310 cases were indigenous and 84 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 189 cases, Krishnagiri 96 cases and Dharmapuri 71 cases.

Deaths

Two deaths were reported in Erode, one death each in Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Salem districts.