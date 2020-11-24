COVID-19: two deaths, 146 new cases in Coimbatore district

24 November 2020 23:33 IST

Salem reports 78 cases and Erode 49

Coimbatore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 146 cases on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 47,823 cases.

Two men aged 74 and 76 died during treatment at the ESI Hospital and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital respectively, the media bulletin said.

Of the 47,823 cases, 46,514 have recovered and 708 were active. The district has so far reported 601 deaths. On Tuesday, 135 persons were discharged upon recovery from the disease.

The 58 new cases reported in Tiruppur on Tuesday, took the district’s overall tally to 14,962. The district did not report any deaths, according to the bulletin. Of the 14,962 cases, 14,145 have recovered and 610 were active. The district has so far reported 207 deaths. Seventy-two patients were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday.

Salem district reported 78 new cases, all indigenous. According to health officials, 45 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. One person had returned from Namakkal. As per bulletin, a 42-year-old woman from Namakkal died at a private hospital in Salem.

Twenty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 7,293. The district administration said that 149 people were under treatment.

Cases reported in other districts were Namakkal - 38, Erode - 49, Krishnagiri - 20 and Dharmapuri - 12.