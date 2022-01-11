COVID-19 triage centre reopened in Erode Corporation limits

Erode

11 January 2022 22:09 IST

The facility will have a doctor, nurses, and technicians

Following the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the district, a triage centre has been reopened at the Corporation marriage hall near the bus stand here on Tuesday.

During the second wave of COVID-19 in May-June 2021, there was acute shortage of oxygen-supported beds.

The COVID-19 patients in the Corporation limits were taken to the triage centre for CT scan and other vital tests. Based on the severity of the infection, co-morbidities and the test reports, the doctor at the centre sent the patient to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai or to Covid Care Centres (CCC) or suggested home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

With the sharp increase in the number of cases in the district, the need for a triage centre arose. Since more than one-third of the cases were reported in the Corporation limits, it was decided to reopen the centre. The centre started functioning on Tuesday with a doctor, nurses, and technicians. Officials said that patients would be screened every day at the centre.

Availability of beds

Health Department officials said that 1,557 oxygen-supported beds, 820 non oxygen-supported beds and 445 ICU beds were earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the district.

Of this, 51 oxygen beds, 79 non-oxygen beds and three ICU beds were occupied. All the 725 beds in the CCC remain vacant.