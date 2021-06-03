COVID-19 treatment: inquiry against private hospitals on charges

The district administration has launched an inquiry against four private hospitals in Coimbatore following complaints that they charged exorbitant rate for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A man from Kuniamuthur complained to the district administration that his father underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital near Sungam for 20 days before succumbing to the disease. The person alleged that the hospital asked him to pay ₹ 20 lakh out of which ₹ 16 lakh was paid.

Another person from G.N. Mills namely A. Jabarullah complained that the same hospital changed ₹ 6.5 lakh for the COVID-19 treatment of his father for seven days. His father died of the disease on May 14.

Similarly, the district administration received complaints of exorbitant charging against three more private hospitals.

Sources with the district administration said that an inquiry was under way against the four hospitals and the report would be submitted to the District Collector. The district administration on Thursday said that complaints regarding exorbitant charging for COVID-19 treatment could be reported to the control room at 1077, toll free number 1800 425 3993, WhatsApp number 9488440322 and covidcomplaints@gmail. com.

Meanwhile, a clinic at K.G. Chavadi was sealed by the Revenue Department on Thursday allegedly after a nurse and an assistant to the doctor gave treatment to fever patients