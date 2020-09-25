Coimbatore

COVID-19 treatment facilities reviewed

The Joint Director of Health Services reviewed the treatment facilities for COVID-19 disease at Government Hospital in Kolli Hills on Thursday.

Dr. Kavitha inspected the facilities at the hospital and reviewed arrangements made here to treat COVID-19 patients and to handle other emergency cases.

Dr. Kavitha stated that there are sufficient bed facilities at the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. She also stated that arrangements are in place at the hospital to treat other emergency cases. She advised the public to visit the hospital if they suffer from any COVID-19 symptoms.

