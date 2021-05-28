COVID-19 treatment facilities inaugurated

JewelOne by Emerald Jewel Industry has set up and will manage 290 beds and 10 oxygen beds at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Periyanaikenpalayam, for COVID-19 patients.

According to a release, the facility provides accommodation, food, and other facilities for the welfare of the patients. Doctors and nurses will be present round the clock. Ministers R. Sakkarapani and K. Ramachandran inaugurated the facility on Friday.

K. Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Emerald Jewel, said, “The pandemic has disturbed the lives of everyone and the current spike in the city is extremely concerning. We are certain that with joint efforts of the government and the public, we will get through this phase.”

The Ministers also inaugurated at 100-bed hospital set up by CRI Pumps here. The CRI Hospital at Saravanampatty will start treating COVID-19 patients from Saturday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated a 200-bed COVID-19 care centre at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion near Tiruppur on Friday. The facility had been promoted by Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said its president Raja. M. Shanmugham. TEA’s Advisory Committee Member K. Kandasamy donated 25 oxygen concentrators to the centre, a release said.