COVID-19 toll crosses 2,000 mark in Coimbatore

The district records 671 fresh cases and nine deaths

The number of persons who died of COVID-19 in the Coimbatore district crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

The official toll of the district stood at 2,003 after the Department on Saturday declared that nine more persons died of the disease.

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 671 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 6,122 active cases of the disease, while 1,263 persons have recovered.

Tiruppur district reported 337 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 81,125.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the district’s toll increased to 738. The district reported 2,021 active cases and 448 recoveries on Saturday.

No vaccination camps

In a tweet, the Tiruppur Corporation announced that there would be no vaccination camps on Sunday in the Corporation limits.

A total of 369 fresh cases and 11 deaths were reported in Salem district on Saturday.

According to health officials, 323 cases were indigenous and 108 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Forty-six patients had returned from Erode, Namakkal and other places. Of the 11 dead, six were female patients.

13 deaths in Erode

While Namakkal reported 214 new cases, and six deaths, Erode saw 574 fresh cases and 13 deaths on Saturday.

Krishnagiri recorded 122 fresh cases and two deaths on Saturday. A total of 156 persons were discharged. The total number of active cases stood at 1,112 as on Saturday. A total of 39,442 cases have been reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri recorded 112 fresh cases, and two deaths on Saturday. A total of 143 persons were discharged. The total number of active cases stood at 782 on Saturday. As on date, a total 24,066 cases have been reported in Dharmapuri.