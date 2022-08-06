Coimbatore

COVID-19: TNSTC Salem Division to administer booster dose to maximum number of staff

M. Sabari Salem August 06, 2022 18:38 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:38 IST

The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is aiming to administer COVID-19 booster dose vaccination to all its eligible staff to ensure the safety of passengers.

The division covers Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupathur districts. TNSTC has 14 branches (depots) in Salem district, four in Namakkal district, six each in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, and one branch in Tirupathur district.

The total staff strength of the division is 11, 829, including 2,351 in Dharmapuri, 2,401 in Krishnagiri and 389 in Tirupathur districts. 

“As bus drivers and conductors are dealing with the public daily, we are giving priority to vaccinating them in the division. Of the total 11,829 staff, 4,954 staff are below the age of 45 and 6,875 are above the age of 45. In that 4,879 staff (98.49%) aged below 45 are fully vaccinated (double dose) and 6,771 (98.49 %) staff aged above 45 are fully vaccinated. The remaining 1.51 % staff are unable to be vaccinated due to medical complications, “a senior official attached to the division said.

