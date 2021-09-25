COVID-19: three deaths, 210 new cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,41,355.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 2,325. The district had 2,119 active cases and 235 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday. The positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Thursday’s data was 2%.

Tiruppur district reported 98 fresh cases on Friday and the overall tally rose to 92,496.

The district’s toll went up to 952 after one new death was reported. The district had 959 active cases and 86 patients had recovered on Friday.

Positivity rate of Tiruppur district according to Thursday’s data was 1.7%.

The Nilgiris on Friday reported 37 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 32,535. The district’s COVID-19 toll increased from 196 to 198 on Friday and a total of 343 persons were under treatment.