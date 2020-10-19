COVID-19: three deaths, 188 cases in Salem

Salem district on Sunday recorded three deaths and 188 new COVID-19 cases.
According to health officials, all cases, including 105 in Salem Corporation limits, were indigenous. The deceased were aged 82, 71 and 72. Namakkal district reported 117 cases. Twenty-five patients had returned from Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Karur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Madurai and Tiruvannamalai.
Krishnagiri reported 62 cases and Dharmapuri 69.
Erode district reported 111 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,131. A total of 122 persons were discharged.
