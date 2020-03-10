COVID-19 threat: flower growers demand moratorium on plastic flowers from China

Flower growers here have renewed their demand for a moratorium on plastic flowers from China, in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

For long, plastic flowers from China have been cited as the single largest cause for the slump in demand for fresh flowers. Piggybacking their long-stated demand for curbs on plastic flowers on the COVID-19 safeguards, flower growers have flagged it again, demanding a ban on plastic flowers for weddings and other events.

Claiming that there were no real time updates on consignments that were coming in from China, the flower growers here want the government to pass a moratorium, citing public health, on the use of plastic flowers for events.

Bala Siva Prasad, president, Hosur Small Farmers Association told The Hindu he was certain that the consignments were coming in as late as January, and that “there is no organised data on consignments since a shipment of this month will be uploaded after three months.”

Plastic flowers from China are imported as consignments of synthetic, fibre and plastic toys.

Citing a report from The Journal of Hospital Infection, published February 6, that states that the virus can stay on surfaces such as metal, glass or plastic for as long as nine days, the small farmers association in tandem with the flower growers across the country have amplified their demand on social media platforms.

“Flower growers of Pune, Delhi, Himachal, Hyderabad have all made the demand jointly with the growers of Hosur and Bengaluru. Use of plastic flowers from China in events and marriages with large gatherings poses a potential health hazard and their use should be temporarily banned,” says Mr.Prasad.

However, the fears of virus contamination in consignments has also been discounted by certain quarters on the grounds that the environment conditions such as temperature, humidity in shipping packages may not be conducive for the survival of the virus.

The floriculturists have also cited an order of the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued on September 6, 2019, in the wake of the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address calling for curbs on single-use plastics, in their demand for moratorium on plastic flowers, before taking a policy decision.

The MOEF-issued GO among other things called upon all State governments and UTs to stop using artificial flowers in their offices, among other single-use plastics listed out.

Apart from the loss to floriculture, with plastic flowers taking the centre stage replacing natural, fresh flowers to cut-costs in event managements, the sector has underlined losses by revenue to the government. “We have calculated ₹25,000 crore loss directly and indirectly through tax evasions and also through loss of labour in floriculture farms. The imported plastic flowers are undervalued to evade tax and are reused multiple times for events. Besides, the public health hazard posed by the rich, synthetic colours should also be accounted for,” says Mr.Prasad.

The farmers of Bengaluru and Hosur had lobbied recently to the National Flora Expo in Hyderabad from using synthetic plastic flowers and had succeeded, he says.