COVID-19 third wave: panel formed to assess facilities

SALEM

20 August 2021 00:02 IST

The district administration has formed a four-member committee to assess infrastructure at the healthcare centres here for a likely COVID-19 third wave.

The committee has P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital among other Health Department staff.

According to officials, the committee will assess the infrastructure available at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, taluk hospitals, PHCs and other healthcare centres for availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds and safety gear.

