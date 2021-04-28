COVID-19 tests arranged ahead of counting day

Tiruppur

28 April 2021 23:22 IST

With the counting of votes for the Assembly election scheduled on Sunday, the district administration has arranged for COVID-19 tests for those who would be present at the counting centre.

Sources said that the arrangements to lift the swab samples of around 1,600 agents from recognised political parties were done at the office of the Returning Officers of the eight Assembly constituencies in the district. Apart from them, over 1,700 personnel involved in counting and security along with mediapersons would also undergo tests till Friday.

All those who would be present at the counting centre must have either tested negative for COVID-19 or must have at least taken one dose of vaccination. At the counting centre on Sunday, masks and face shields would be made mandatory for all, the sources noted.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the counting centre at L.R.G. Government Arts College for Women on Palladam Road on Tuesday.

With 14 counting tables allotted for each Assembly constituency, the tables would be arranged in two rows of seven tables for each constituency with gaps in between to ensure personal distancing among the counting personnel, according to the sources.

The district administration allotted 10 staff members from the Health Department for Assembly constituency to attend to the agents and candidates at the counting centre, if they report any illness on Sunday.