COVID-19 testing crosses 3 lakh samples at Salem GH

Over three lakh COVID-19 swab samples have been tested at the ICMR-approved laboratory in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in a month, according to officials.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, said, “5,000-6,000 samples are being tested at the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the Hospital every day and results are being declared within 24 hours. An SMS portal has been introduced and using the link, persons who have tested negative, can download their reports. Over one lakh messages have been sent till date.”

The officials said the lab’s facilities were expanded recently following increase in sample collection. While 1,88,286 samples were collected in the district as on September 4, as many as 3,39,614 swab samples, including samples at private laboratories, had been collected as on October 3.

On Saturday alone, 5,786 samples were collected and among them, 351 tested positive.