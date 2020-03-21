COVID-19 testing centre inaugurated at CMCH

District Collector K. Rajamani on Friday inaugurated a COVID-19 testing centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the city.

Mr. Rajamani told mediapersons that the centre will help test samples for COVID-19 in Coimbatore as at present they are being sent to Chennai. Among the 27 patients admitted to CMCH with symptoms, 19 tested negative and the results of four patients are yet to arrive.

CMCH Dean Asokan told The Hindu that trial runs need to be completed in the newly-inaugurated centre before tests could be done. “The Health Minister [C. Vijayabaskar] must make an official announcement whether tests could be done here,” he said. A reagent from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was brought to this centre for running real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID-19 samples, Dr. Asokan noted.

Mr. Rajamani said that 10 persons in Anaikatti have been isolated and were currently under observation. All the 118 passengers who arrived at Coimbatore from Sharjah were allowed to leave only after isolation and monitoring, he said.

The Collector added that the people of Coimbatore district must stay indoors during the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and extend their cooperation to the District Administration.