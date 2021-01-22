COVID-19 test to be done for tamers 72 hours before jallikattu

Tiruppur

22 January 2021 23:53 IST

The tamers participating in the Alagumalai jallikattu on January 31 must undergo COVID-19 test 72 hours before the day of the event as only those who test negative will be allowed to participate, said District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Friday.

He chaired a coordination committee meeting in the presence of Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal at the Collectorate. In a press release, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that personal distancing norms must be ensured at the galleries and other locations where the spectators tend to crowd to watch the sport.

Apart from the tamers, all officials involved in the event as well as its organisers must submit COVID-19 negative certificate. The number of tamers must not exceed 300 and they must be registered a week prior to the event. Similarly, the bulls and its owners must also register a week before jallikattu.

Advertising

Advertising

The Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association, which organises the event, will be responsible to ensure that no performance enhancing drugs or irritants are given to the bulls. The organisers must also ensure that the tamers only hold the hump of the bulls and not the horns, tails or legs, which would lead to their disqualification. CCTV cameras must be fixed at the bull holding area and collection area, the release said.

Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department must ensure the bulls do not have mutilated ears or fractured tails. They must not allow bulls experiencing fatigue, dehydration or restlessness to participate in jallikattu and the cattle must be allowed to rest for 20 minutes before they are brought to the arena.

The Public Works Department entrusted with setting up the galleries on both sides of the arena for the spectators must ensure setting up of double barricading and emergency exits, it said.