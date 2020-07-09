Coimbatore

COVID-19 test report mandatory for e-pass

With inter-district travel remaining suspended to prevent spread of COVID-19, the district administration has made COVID-19 test report showing negative results mandatory while obtaining e-pass to enter the district for marriage and for work.

Collector C. Kathiravan told media persons that e-passes were issued for medical emergencies, marriages and for funerals.

He said invitation and the test report should be enclosed for applying e-pass for marriages while doctor’s certificate was needed for medical emergencies.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 21,710 persons were home quarantined at 64 locations in the district while 43,178 swab samples were lifted and tested so far.

He said 2,451 beds were available at both the government and private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients

