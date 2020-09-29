Coimbatore

COVID-19 survivors urged to donate plasma

The district administration has appealed to persons who had recovered from COVID-19 to come forward to donate plasma.

In a release, Collector S.A. Raman said extensive measures were being taken in the district to contain COVID-19. As plasma treatment had been found helpful in treatment, persons recovered from COVID-19 could donate their plasma after 14 days. Two patients could be treated using one person’s plasma, he said. Those aged between 18 and 50 were eligible to donate plasma and till date, three persons had donated their plasma at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

