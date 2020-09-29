COVID-19 survivors urged to donate plasma

The district administration has appealed to persons who had recovered from COVID-19 to come forward to donate plasma.
In a release, Collector S.A. Raman said extensive measures were being taken in the district to contain COVID-19. As plasma treatment had been found helpful in treatment, persons recovered from COVID-19 could donate their plasma after 14 days. Two patients could be treated using one person’s plasma, he said. Those aged between 18 and 50 were eligible to donate plasma and till date, three persons had donated their plasma at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath