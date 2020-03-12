COVID-19: special awareness campaign conducted

12 March 2020 00:10 IST

Two special wards set up at Government Medical College Hospital

The district administration has urged potential tourists to stay away from Hogenakkal, and put their tourism plans in abeyance in the light of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Appeal

The appeal was made at a special awareness programme was organised for the coracle operators, masseurs, and cooks, who are all integral to the tourism business in Hogenakkal, here on Tuesday.

In a bid to target this section of workers, who are in contact with the tourists that come into Hogenakkal from across the State and from the neighbouring States, the district administration here organised a special targeted awareness campaign with the locals here.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S. Malarvizhi said, tourists especially from Kerala and Karnataka, who contribute significantly to the tourists traffic here, may refrain from making travel plans to Hogenakkal to enable health workers to prevent any potential spread of communicable viruses in the wake of the corona virus outbreak.

Two special wards have been set up at the Government Medical College Hospital to attend to fever cases symptomatic of viral infection, and the staff doctors, nurses and other hospital staff have been training to identify cases of infection, Ms. Malarvizhi said.

The administration has warned of action against those spreading rumours with the intent to cause panic over the disease in the district.

The Collector also put to rest unfounded concerns over non-vegetarian food and the spread of COVID-19. Alluding to rumours on social media that the virus spread through poultry and meat, Ms. Malarvizhi said these rumours had no scientific proof.