COVID-19 scare affects broiler sales

Social media posts on COVID-19 and fear among the public have hit broiler consumption.

According to the traders, the producers and traders have suffered nearly ₹500 crore loss in the last few days.

M. Kandasamy, president of Coimbatore Broiler Trading Association, told presspersons here on Saturday that in regular seasons, monthly broiler consumption in the district would be 40 lakh to 45 lakh kg. It was down nearly 50 % now. The average retail rate would be ₹200 to ₹250 a kg and it was just about ₹120 now.

Broiler was a product that could not be stored and the producers were already suffering losses. It was mainly because of fear about COVID-19, based on social media posts, that had led to drop in broiler sales for the last two weeks, he said. The fall in consumption was steep for the last few days and it was spread across the district.

Broiler sales would be high during April-May as it was summer vacation. This year, the traders feared that the sales could drop.

The drop in consumption was mainly seen in retail sales. Institutional sales continued to be as usual. Some hotels had reduced purchase by 10 % to 20 %. “We have spoken to the Chief Minister regarding this,” he said.

The Association planned to distribute pamphlets and create awareness among the public that broiler consumption would not increase the risk of COVID-19 spread, he added.