COVID-19| Salem reports two deaths, 79 new cases

Salem district on Tuesday reported 79 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

According to the Health Department, 64 cases were indigenous and 18 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifteen patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and other districts.

Namakkal district reported 44 cases, all indigenous.

Erode district reported 138 new cases on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 97,572. While 168 persons were discharged, 1,638 persons were under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 643.

The Nilgiris district on Tuesday reported 30 new cases, which took the overall tally to 31,545.


